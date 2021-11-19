Bank of America Corp DE Has $18.24 Million Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 923.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4,225.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $87.51 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

