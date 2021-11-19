Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 293,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $18,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

TGTX stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

