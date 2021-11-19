Band Protocol Price Hits $7.53 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.53 or 0.00013140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $264.86 million and approximately $42.96 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

