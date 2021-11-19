BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

