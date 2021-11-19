Baader Bank Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €79.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.50 ($84.12).

ETR:LXS opened at €56.94 ($66.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €51.70 ($60.82) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

