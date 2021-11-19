B. Riley Weighs in on Geron Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geron in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%.
Shares of GERN opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $473.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.
About Geron
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
