B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 16,339 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of UNM opened at $25.78 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

