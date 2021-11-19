B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,031 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 235,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,472 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

