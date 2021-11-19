B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $404.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.34 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.50.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

