AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 15,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,330. AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -517.94 and a beta of 1.50.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

