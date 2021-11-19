Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Sells $184,505.30 in Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bryan Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

