Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $219.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $145.35 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

