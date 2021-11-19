Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Avant Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVDX opened at $23.48 on Friday. Avant Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.