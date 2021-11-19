Autonio Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239,374.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $10.51 million and $239,374.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.28 or 0.07249300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.58 or 0.99606712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

