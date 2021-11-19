Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.79.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.