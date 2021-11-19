Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.46

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 18209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

