Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.87 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $3.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Autohome stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autohome stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA reduced their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

