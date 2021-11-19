AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

