AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 325,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,222,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.