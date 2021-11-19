Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.