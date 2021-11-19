Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Atkore stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,646. Atkore has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.