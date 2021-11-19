ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Up 38.0% in October

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.81 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

