ATCO (ACLLF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ATCO (OTCMKTS: ACLLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2021 – ATCO was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/1/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$48.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

