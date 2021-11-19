Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan Sells 2,124 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ATRA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
