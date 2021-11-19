Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan Sells 2,124 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATRA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

