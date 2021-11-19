Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 3,655 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $62,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.86. 1,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
