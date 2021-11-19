Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 3,655 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $62,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.86. 1,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

