Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $108,097.47 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $108,097.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $9,620.91.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $106,002.00.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

