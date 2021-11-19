Associated British Foods (ABF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/17/2021 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2021 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.
- 11/9/2021 – Associated British Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2021 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/19/2021 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,891.50 ($24.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,896.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,092.34. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a market cap of £14.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 34.30 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20.
