Associated British Foods (ABF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2021 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Associated British Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,891.50 ($24.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,896.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,092.34. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a market cap of £14.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 34.30 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.