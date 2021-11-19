Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Raised to C$1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

AOT stock opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.16 million and a P/E ratio of -61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.21. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.