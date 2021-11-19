Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AOTVF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

