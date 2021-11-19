Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
AOTVF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.33.
About Ascot Resources
