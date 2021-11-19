Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $136.98 on Thursday. Asana has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

