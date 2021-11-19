Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in October

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the October 14th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

ARESF opened at $9.35 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

