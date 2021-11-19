Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $159.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.86.

ARKAY opened at $141.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. Arkema has a 1 year low of $105.70 and a 1 year high of $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

