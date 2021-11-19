ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

