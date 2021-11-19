Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

AR stock opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.09. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

