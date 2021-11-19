Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the October 14th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

ASC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.88. 183,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

