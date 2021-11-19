AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.