AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.