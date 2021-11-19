AQR Capital Management LLC Has $829,000 Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 142.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROG opened at $269.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.27. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

