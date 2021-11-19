AQR Capital Management LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Q2 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

