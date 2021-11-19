AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.10 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

