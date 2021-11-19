AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $105.42, but opened at $102.00. AppLovin shares last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 10,912 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $110,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,629 shares of company stock worth $72,783,158 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

