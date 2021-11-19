Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Applied Materials stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $159.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

