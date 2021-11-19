Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $158.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

