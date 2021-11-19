Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 2,646 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,448. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $134.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.