Apexium Financial LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 177,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 343,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 116,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,144. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

