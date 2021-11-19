Apexium Financial LP Buys 201 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.35. 11,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,228. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

