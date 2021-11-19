Apexium Financial LP Acquires 381 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $355.49 and a 52-week high of $472.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

