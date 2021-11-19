Apella Capital LLC Sells 6,674 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,973,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 874.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,451,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,069,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

