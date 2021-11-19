Apella Capital LLC Sells 387 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

