Apella Capital LLC Sells 177 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $341.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $342.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.